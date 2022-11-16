It’ll Be Impossible To Leave Real Madrid In January – Hazard

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has come out to apologize to fans of the club for failing to live up to expectations since joining from Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he is really sorry for how his transfer has panned out this far, and he would surely accept a move away next summer.

Hazard added that it will be impossible for him to leave in January because of his family and his love for the city.

His words, “I’m sorry. I’m trying, but … I’m sorry,”

“I have one more year and I have to show [what I can do] but it isn’t easy. I’m not playing, I want to play more. I’m really sorry about what has happened.”

“In January it’s impossible, because I have my family and I like the city,”

“But in the summer it’s possible that I leave. I have a year left on my contract and it’s a decision for the club. If the club says ‘Eden, thanks for these four years, but you have to go’ I’ll have to accept it.”

“The first [injury] was after playing against Paris Saint-Germain and the second came almost three months later,”

“They were two fractures… [The next problem] was different, because it was an infection with the metal plate.”

“I wanted to have an operation sooner … but the club said ‘It’s impossible, you have to stay calm, we’ve spoken to the doctors, it’s not a problem with the plate.’ But the third year it was the same: injury, injury … I’m not saying it was the fault of the club, the doctor or the operation; I want to say it was many things.”