It’s Important For PSG To Keep Mbappe – Marquinhos

PSG defender, Marquinhos has come out to say that he hopes Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club for the foreseeable future. He recently revealed that the French star is a football genius, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if Mbappe wants to stay, the club will definitely do everything to keep him around, because he is a pure talent and leader on the pitch.

Marquinhos added that it is very important for the club to keep the Frenchman to prove it has ambitions.

His words, “If he wants to stay, we want him to stay too. He’s a genius, a pure talent, a leader for PSG and he’s very important to us. Every summer we talk a lot about him, but he’s a PSG player and he wants to stay. We’ll see what happens. We players want him to stay. It is very important that he stays because we have ambitions. I see him happy. His stats, his goals, his performances on the pitch prove it. He’s a player who does a lot of things at PSG and who’s important to who the team is.”