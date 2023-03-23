It’s Too Early To Start Thinking About Benching Alisson For Brazil – Ederson

Liverpool goalkeeper, Alisson getting overlooked in the latest Brazil squad has left Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson surprised. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the moment he saw the list without Alisson’s name in it, he was very shocked, but he still believes it could just be to give the younger players a chance.

Ederson added that it is really too early for him to start thinking about being Brazil’s number 1.

His words, “The first moment I saw the list I was surprised, but it’s the coach’s decision. They are choices, I thought he would be on the list, but he was not. I do not know why, if it is a matter of opportunities for younger players. But we have to work, give our best, every day there is a good new player who can take that responsibility too. I think it’s too early for that [talk of him being number one]. Of course it is always important to start a cycle, for me it is no different and I hope to start in the best way possible. But we know it is a long cycle, many things can happen, you can live many phases during this period. You have to work as hard as possible, maintain consistency so you can be here as many times as possible.”