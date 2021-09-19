I’ve Been Through Hell And Back With My Injuries – Phil Jones

Manchester United defender, Phil Jones has come out to say that he is currently seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. This is coming after the 29-year-old endured a nightmare 20-month spell on the sidelines.

According to him, he feels really good currently after going through hell and back over the last couple of years because of his knee issues.

Jones, however, added that he is happy to have kept herself in great shape over lockdown and he is now ready to return to football.

His words, “I’m feeling good at the minute.”

“Obviously, I’ve been through hell and back over the last couple of years. I struggled with my knee a little bit and [there] came a point after lockdown where I thought enough was enough.”

“I kept myself in great shape over lockdown and came back. But I remember just training out here [Carrington] and going into the doc and saying ‘enough’s enough’. Unfortunately, there was going to be time off the pitch, which I knew was going to be difficult for me, but it was something that I had to do.”