Jay-Z Has Not Had A Bigger Impact On Hip Hop Than Eminem – 50 Cent

Popular rapper, 50 Cent has come out to say that he doesn’t believe Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on Hip Hop than Eminem. This is coming after former NBA player, Jamal Crawford, during an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq, used Jay and Emimem as a gateway to talking about his favorite basketball players.

His words, “That’s why my five, the dominance outweighs the number.”

“Like, JAY-Z’s effect on Hip Hop is bigger than any album sales that Eminem will have, you see what I’m saying? That’s just how it goes.”

50 Cent simply reacted, “Ha Bullshit.”

WOW.