Jay-Z’s Net Worth Increases To $2.5B

Popular rapper, Jay-Z has extended his lead as the richest rapper alive. This is coming as his net worth now reportedly standing at a staggering $2.5 billion, and fans have been reacting.

The latest update provided by Forbes means Jay-Z is the 1,203rd wealthiest person in the world, while French business magnate Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, currently sits at No. 1 on that list with a reported valuation of $216.1 billion.

JAY-Z’s net worth has almost doubled since last year when it was reported he was worth $1.4 billion.

