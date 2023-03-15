Jigawa: ADC gubernatorial candidate, Muhammad Gumel, expelled from party

Muhammad Gumel, the African Democratic Congress governorship candidate in Jigawa State has been expelled over alleged anti-party activities.

The acting state chairman of the party, Kabiru Hussaini while briefing newsmen in Dutse, enjoined members of the ADC to support Mustapha Lamido, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, saying only the PDP could salvage the state from the total collapse it has found itself.

Hussaini explained, “We are directing all our party’s supporters to support the PDP gubernatorial candidate because it’s only the PDP that can salvage the state from total collapse.”

Muhammad Gumel, the ADC governorship candidate is said to have reportedly relinquished his candidature and taken his support to the All Progressives Congress in the state.

Gumel, while reacting to the report explained that the acting chairman had no right whatsoever to expel him from the party.

He also alleged that the acting chairman is not recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies, insisting that he was expelled from the party by the national headquarters on 22 September 2022.