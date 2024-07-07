Jigawa State Boat Mishap: Two Dead, 18 Rescued

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the deaths of two individuals and the rescue of 18 others in a boat mishap that occurred on Sunday in Kwalgai village, Auyo Local Government Area.

According to a statement released by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu, the incident happened at approximately 10:00 p.m. when a canoe carrying about 20 passengers capsized en route to Hadin village.

“On Sunday at about 2200hrs, the command received an incident report by the Divisional Police Officer of Auyo Division, that a group of marketers from Kwalgwai village in Auyo LGA numbering about 20, both males and females, boarded a canoe.

The canoe was said to have capsized while traveling across the Kwalgai River toward Hadin village within the same LGA,” Shiisu stated.

Upon receiving the report, divers, fishermen, and good Samaritans were swiftly notified, and a police team led by the DPO raced to the scene.

The team managed to rescue 18 passengers alive, while two females went missing.

“Subsequently, today at about 6:00 a.m., the body of one of the missing female passengers, identified as Habiba Ado of Kwalgai village, was recovered.

The victim, aged 18, was quickly conveyed to Auyo hospital, but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty,” Shiisu added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was primarily caused by powerful waves and overloading, which rendered the driver unable to steer the canoe properly.

Efforts are being intensified to recover the remaining missing passenger.

All rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.