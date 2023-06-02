Joao Felix Would Suit A Club Like Barcelona – Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has come out to downplay his feud with club forward, Joao Felix. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he acknowledges the possibility of Atletico Madrid selling the forward due to economic reasons, he has no issues with the Portuguese sticking around for much longer.

Simeone added that he believes Joao Felix would be an important player for a club like Barcelona.

His words, “It is a lie to say that we did not play well because Joao Felix was there. And if he was now he would be playing well too. I don’t clash with him, I’m clear with him and I tell him what I feel. He knows what my coaching profile is and he knows that I like to train with a lot of happiness.”

“I’m not going to opine on that because I always understand the moment footballers are in. And if it’s not with us, let him do so in another team. He would be very important for them (Barca). He has enormous qualities, he hits well with his left foot, he heads well ,with his right foot, and has vision of the game. He will be what he wants to be,”

“It is necessary to see if economically it is good for the club. I no longer enter there. He is a boy who has qualities, who plays well, who everyone talks about and hopefully he can crush it. With us he has always had peaks, he has had bad luck with injuries.”