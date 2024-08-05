Joe Igbokwe Should Keep My Family’s Name Out Of His Mouth – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to clap back at Nigerian politician, Joe Igbokwe. This is coming after Joe called out the elders in the family for failing to settle the rift between the twin brothers.

Reacting, Paul simply wrote,

WOW.

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.