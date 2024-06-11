Close Menu
    Kanye West, Bianca Censori Arrive Japan In Modest Clothing

    Celebrity News

    Popular rapper, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori seem to have abandoned their revealing fashion choices. They recently arrived at the airport in Narita, Japan in modest clothing, and fans have been reacting.

    Bianca, who usually displays lots of skin, wore a robe that covered her from neck to feet, while Kanye West rocked a bathrobe that extended down to his ankles.

    Check them out,

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori
    Kanye West and Bianca Censori
    Kanye West and Bianca Censori
    Kanye West and Bianca Censori

    WOW.

    Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer. His music draws from a range of genres, including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

    After his parents divorced when he was three years old, he moved with his mother to Chicago, Illinois.

    His father, Ray West, is a former Black Panther and was one of the first black photojournalists at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Ray West was later a Christian counselor, and in 2006, opened the Good Water Store and Café in Lexington Park, Maryland with startup capital from his son.

    West’s mother, Dr. Donda C. (Williams) West, was a professor of English at Clark Atlanta University, and the Chair of the English Department at Chicago State University, before retiring to serve as his manager. West was raised in a middle-class background, attending Polaris High School in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois, after living in Chicago.

