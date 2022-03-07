Kicking Buni Out As APC Caretaker Chair, Pleasant Surprise – Itse Sagay

Reactions have continued to trail Monday’s ouster of Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as Prof. Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has described it as a healthy development for the party.

Recall that a few hours ago, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State took over control of the APC marking the removal of Buni who is currently out of the country.

Sagay while speaking to the media said with Buni’s removal, the APC can now make progress and look forward to conducting a proper national convention.

Although the party settled for March 26 to conduct its convention, all has not been well within the party over shoddy preparations for the convention which has witnessed several postponements.

According to Sagay, “I believe Buni’s removal is a very healthy development for the APC. Now, we can look forward to a proper convention for the election of the new party leadership. After that, we can have a proper convention for the primaries”.

“Buni is a man who has too many axes to grind and instead of working for the interest of the party which asked him to do a six months job but he turned it into a permanent job. He had too many unknown agenda which he was slowly carrying out”.

“So, it was clear to all that he was no longer operating on behalf of the party but for his selfish interests. His removal to me is good news and I believe we can now make progress as a party”.

It will be recalled that Sagay in an interview last week had singled out Buni and John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the committee, as persons to be held responsible if the party loses the 2023 presidential election.

Sagay had also alleged that Buni is plotting to preside over the convention and presidential primary of the party so as to hand over the ticket to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who is yet to join the APC, with him (Buni) as running mate.

There were also insinuations that if the plan sails through and Jonathan wins the election, he will hand over to Buni after four years.