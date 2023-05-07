Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Reunite At 2023 Met Gala

Popular celebrity, Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson have reunited at the 2023 Met Gala. Despite their breakup, they seem to be on good terms as they were photographed chatting with singer, Usher.

The comedian kept his look casual in a Fendi T-shirt, leather pants and a trench coat, while Kim sported a corseted Schiaparelli dress dripping with pearls.

The couple dated for nine months after connecting on the set of “Saturday Night Live” when Pete hosted an episode in October 2021.

WOW.