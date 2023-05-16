Knocking Usyk Out In The Ring Would Be So Easy – Tyson Fury

Popular boxer, Tyson Fury has come out to question Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua’s desire to challenge him. This is coming after negotiations over fights against his rivals collapsed in recent years, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he still wants to face both Usyk and Joshua, but he is not sure that both rivals are interested in facing him anytime soon.

Fury added that winning against Usyk will be so easy that he would be getting drunk at the town centre hours later.

His words, “I’d love it to happen, love it to happen. I’d love to fight Oleksandr Usyk and AJ, but I just don’t think they want to fight me.”

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in Saudi Arabia with all these massive amounts of money being talked about and I think that got the better of him [Usyk].”

“The temptation of a hundred million or 75 million down the line rather than doing it now [in the UK].”

“I don’t think anybody’s scared of anybody in a boxing match. The [Usyk] fight’s got to happen; it’s got to happen this year.”

“I just think it’s an easy job. I’ll hit him; he’ll hit the floor, then I’ll go out and get drunk in the town centre.”