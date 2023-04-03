Kogi guber: Atiku denies endorsing Dino Melaye

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday denied endorsing his campaign spokesman, Dino Melaye, for the governorship election in Kogi State.

Atiku said reports of him endorsing Melaye ahead of the state’s governorship election, scheduled for November 11, was false, adding that he has no anointed candidate.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku said PDP must follow the due process in selecting its candidate for the governorship election in the state.

A statement by Ibe said the former Vice President urged all aspirants to submit themselves for selection during the party’s primary election.

The statement reads: “We wish to state categorically that such media reports are false and gross fabrication.

“It is, therefore, absurd to suggest that Atiku has a preferred candidate in the primary election to produce the governorship candidate of the PDP in the Kogi State election.

“For the avoidance of any doubts, Atiku Abubakar has no anointed candidate in the Kogi State primary election.”