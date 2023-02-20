    Login
    Naira Scarcity: Irate Mobs vandalised Sagamu Local Government Secretariat [VIDEO]

    Angry citizens today vandalised Sagamu Local Government properties worth millions of Naira over the ongoing crisis resulting from Naira shortages.

    Several items (such as generators, office chairs, tables, documents, electronics etc.) were destroyed by the protesters.

    Watch the videos below:

    More pictures are also posted below:

    .

     

