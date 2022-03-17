Kwara APC New Executives Sworn-in

Members of the newly sworn-in state executives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kwara State, have been charged to ensure inclusiveness among party faithful in the state.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, gave the charge in his speech shortly after the swearing-in of the state APC executives at the Banquet Hall, Government House, in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Chief Titus Ashaolu, SAN, conducted the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor AbdulRazaq advised the party members to mobilise the residents of the state to ensure victory for the party at all times.

According to him, the administration has recorded a lot of achievements that need to be sustained and built upon.

The governor also urged the residents to have faith in his administration, adding that the state should not be allowed to go back to the dark old days.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress of the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said since 2019, the present administration has been working tirelessly to rebuild the state.

He assured the party members that all those who have legitimate complaints will be listened to and their concerns will be taken care of.

Prince Fagbemi, urged the newly inaugurated party executives to ensure discipline among the rank and file in the party.

He advised those nursing political ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections to go about their consultation in accordance with the laws of the party.

The chairman maintained that the party will not hesitate to sanction any infraction by members.

In their separate goodwill messages, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Speaker, Kwara state House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi and the Senator Representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Senator Lola Ashiru, advised members to ensure peace and unity in the party.