Kwara Police Warn Against Miscreant Activities During Planned Hunger Protest

The Kwara State Police Command has issued a stern warning against any attempts by miscreants to hijack the planned nationwide hunger protest, emphasizing that such actions will not be tolerated and will result in arrests and legal consequences.

In a guidance and warning notice released on Sunday in Ilorin, the Command discouraged citizens from participating in the protests, should they occur.

The notice was accompanied by a statement from the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, quoting the state Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to discourage citizens from participating in the said protest and to remind all persons that if the peaceful protest should take place, any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest for their own selfish end will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and order, warning that any individual or group caught engaging in violence, looting, arson, or other criminal activities will face severe legal consequences.

“The police have deployed adequate personnel and resources to monitor the protest closely, and our surveillance units are equipped to identify and apprehend troublemakers swiftly.

Anyone found instigating violence or attempting to disrupt the peace will be arrested and prosecuted without hesitation,” the statement added.

DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun emphasized that the Command is dedicated to supporting the constitutional rights of all citizens while maintaining peace and security in the state.

“We urge community leaders and local vigilantes to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

We call on all persons to conduct themselves with dignity and responsibility to ensure that society remains peaceful and constructive,” the statement concluded.