Labour Party Renames ‘Obidient Directorate’ Amid Controversy

In response to ongoing controversy surrounding the naming and composition of the “Obidient Directorate,” the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has announced a new name for the directorate.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, on Thursday.

According to Ifoh, the directorate will now be known as the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

“Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of Obidient Affairs in the party, the directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration,” Ifoh stated.

He also announced that the inauguration of the renamed directorate will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the party’s National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, at 10 a.m.

Party members and the general public are encouraged to take note of the change.