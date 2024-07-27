Labour Party Warns Callistus Okafor Against Contempt of Court

The Labour Party (LP) has issued a stern warning to Callistus Okafor, who has declared himself the National Chairman of the party, cautioning him against actions that could lead to contempt of court.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, made this statement on Friday in Abuja in response to Okafor’s recent claim.

Earlier in the day, Okafor had held a news conference asserting his position as National Chairman, based on his participation in the 2014 National Convention of the Labour Party.

Ifoh countered Okafor’s claims, stating: “This latest development comes after the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which recently validated the Nnewi Convention of the Labour Party that produced a new set of executives led by Barrister Julius Abure as the National Chairman.”

Ifoh continued, “We wish to state clearly that Callistus Okafor could pass as a dramatist who chose to dance to the gallery and entertain people.

We seriously don’t know who is playing the drums for this erstwhile member of the party, even after two successful National Conventions have been held and the party has since moved far beyond his imagination.”

He reminded Nigerians that Okafor had previously attempted a similar move in 2021, declaring himself the National Chairman and subsequently losing in both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

“The Court of Appeal held clearly that Callistus Okafor cannot use the Consent Judgement to make himself the national chairman of the Labour Party.

In fact, the court reprimanded him and dismissed his suit with substantial cost, which he is yet to meet till present,” Ifoh said.

Expressing surprise at Okafor’s persistence, Ifoh emphasized, “We are rather shocked and surprised that the same Okafor has come up again, going against the Court of Appeal decision.”

The Labour Party’s leadership reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the court’s rulings and warned Okafor of the legal consequences of his actions.