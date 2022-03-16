Lacazette Is A Natural Leader Arsenal Can’t Let Go Of – Sagna

Arsenal must do everything they can to keep Alexandre Lacazette at the club next season, Bacary Sagna has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, keeping the 30-year-old at Emirates Stadium must be a priority because he has been a key member of a successful Arsenal team thus far.

Sagna added that Lacazette is that type of natural leader every club loves to have around.

His words, “If I was Arsenal, I would do everything they can to try and keep Lacazette.”

“When you see the way he’s playing, he’s a good leader, a natural leader, he’s been at the club for such a long time, so he knows the club perfectly.”

“I think he is doing well, he brings so much to the squad at the moment. So, you want to be able to keep someone like him, Arsenal shouldn’t let him go because he has this vision that the club needs.”

“I would love to see Gnabry back at Arsenal. I saw him starting at Arsenal so I know what he’s capable of. He’s been developing amazingly in Germany in two different clubs and I think it could be the time for him to come back.”

“He’s a brilliant player, powerful, fast, efficient. He already knows the club, he knows the team, so for him it’s home.”