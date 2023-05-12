Liverpool Remains Attractive To Players Without UCL Football – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that the club’s summer transfer plans are not dependant on the Reds securing Champions League qualification. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the players the club would look to sign already know that Liverpool might not play UCL football next season, and he does not see it making much of a difference because LFC is a huge club.

Klopp added that the Reds remain attractive to a lot of players with or without Champions League football.

His words, “We cannot tell anybody in the moment that we will definitely be in the Champions League, so when I talk to a player – if I’m allowed which is barely the case! – you can realise that if they are interested, we are not 100% in the Champions League next season and they would know that. It is obvious that we have to fight for being part of the Champions League and for trophies, and if you want to be part of that you are more than welcome.”

“All the rest is the same as it was before, it is a fantastic club with a really good team and hopefully even better next year. It is still Liverpool and that means we are really attractive to a lot of players. We should not forget that. I am not concerned about that. Of course it is more difficult without Champions League, especially in the long term. We should not do that [fail to qualify] often!”