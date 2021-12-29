Liverpool’s Decision Making Must Improve – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that his players played well vs Leicester City despite the loss. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if the full-time result ended his team’s goalscoring streak, he is proud of how his boys performed on the night.

Klopp added that Liverpool’s decision-making was very off on the night and improvement is needed.

His words, “We played a really bad game, so it was well deserved [to lose],”

“Our decision-making [was poor], maybe a little bit of luck [was missing]. That’s how it is. We should have had more of those moments. We had enough to get the win, but if you lose you need more of them.”

“I think we started OK, then we completely lost our rhythm and didn’t get it back. From then we forced it, so there’s nothing else to say. The circumstances too – Leicester played two days ago, they deserve it, absolutely.”

“You could see it coming a little bit. They had one shot on target. They didn’t have plenty of chances. We should have defended better. We do that usually, why we didn’t do it today is hard to explain. There were so many performances before normal level, there’s no explanation.”

“It’s a big gap [to City]. In this moment it is not my problem. If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games.”