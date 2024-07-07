LP Candidate Hails Peter Obi as Leader of the Black Race After UK Election Victory

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections, Ezeh Emmanuel Eze, has hailed the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, as the leader of the black race following LP’s recent victory in the United Kingdom (UK) election.

Eze noted that Obi had directed the UK electorate to vote for the Labour Party before the election day, resulting in a landslide victory for the party.

He made this statement during the LP’s expanded state-wide stakeholders’ briefing at Citi Hub Event Centre in Abakaliki over the weekend.

According to Eze, Obi’s influence extends beyond Nigeria, with supporters from the entire African continent and worldwide rallying behind him.

“I’m proud to have a leader. In the UK election, we heard what happened.

Peter Obi made a statement and told the people to vote for the Labour Party and the entire election went in one direction.

“We have a man who I can describe as a leader of the black race, not Nigeria,” Eze declared.

He further described Obi as the leader of the Labour Party in Nigeria, asserting that Obi would guide Nigerians to the promised land.

Commending the party faithful in Ebonyi State, Eze expressed the stakeholders’ determination to resolve the party’s leadership issues at the national level.

He also stated that the Ebonyi State Chapter of the party had become a united family, committed to working together to ensure the birth of a new Nigeria by 2027.

“In Ebonyi State, we don’t have any faction in the Labour Party.

The Labour Party is a party that has an ideology, the future now is that we have not lost any of our members, because the real owners of the party are intact.

“We have over 5,000 people who attended the meeting.

The people are hungry for change and we are ready to give birth to a new Nigeria,” he said.

The LP members at the briefing unanimously adopted former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, as their leader in Ebonyi State.