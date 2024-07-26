Man Crushed by Trailer in Bida, Niger State

A tragic accident occurred on Wednesday in front of the Bida Local Government Area Secretariat in the Masaba area of Bida town, Niger State, where a trailer crushed a man identified as Yanma.

The Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kumar Tsukwam, informed newsmen that the accident was a result of speed violation.

According to Tsukwam, the trailer was coming from Kutigi when the driver lost control, leading to the fatal incident.

Tsukwam stated that the relatives of the victim arrived at the crash scene and claimed the corpse, while the vehicle was impounded by the police.