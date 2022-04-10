Manchester City Vs Liverpool Felt Like A Boxing Fight – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that his side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City is a result the club will have to live with. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it felt like a boxing fight on the pitch throughout the game, and he absolutely loved the intensity by both teams.

Klopp added that both Manchester City and Liverpool suffered during the game, and the draw was a fair result.

His words, “It was like a boxing fight. Both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock and you shake a little,”

“Then the next knock is coming from the other team.”

“It was a great game and a result we have to live with and can live with.”

“What a game. Wild. The intensity of the game was crazy. It was two heavyweights, chomping at each other.”

“We had to suffer, they had to suffer.”

Henderson added, “There are positives and negatives. We are still in the title race.”

“Manchester City don’t drop many points but we have to concentrate on ourselves. If they do slip up, we have to be there. We stay positive and keep going until the end.”