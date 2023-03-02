    Login
    Subscribe

    Manchester City’s FFP Punishment Is Long Overdue – Javier Tebas

    Sports By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    La Liga president, Javier Tebas has come out to insist that the Premier League must punish Manchester City over alleged financial breaches. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Javier Tebas
    Javier Tebas

    According to him, the case must be handled with all the seriousness in the world because it is about the reputation and dignity of the Premier League.

    He added that the punishment is long overdue since not complying with financial rules is unfair to fellow competitors.

    His words, “It’s about the reputation and dignity of the Premier League.”

    “Your global reputation affects your ability to attract sponsorship and sell television rights.”

    See also  Is Jose Mourinho Trying To Get Sacked?

    “It has taken too long. We know there was an alleged breach of 100 articles, so any decisions will have to be adopted accordingly by the Premier League. One of the worst things about financial controls is if you don’t follow or comply with it.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply