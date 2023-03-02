Manchester City’s FFP Punishment Is Long Overdue – Javier Tebas

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has come out to insist that the Premier League must punish Manchester City over alleged financial breaches. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the case must be handled with all the seriousness in the world because it is about the reputation and dignity of the Premier League.

He added that the punishment is long overdue since not complying with financial rules is unfair to fellow competitors.

His words, “It’s about the reputation and dignity of the Premier League.”

“Your global reputation affects your ability to attract sponsorship and sell television rights.”

“It has taken too long. We know there was an alleged breach of 100 articles, so any decisions will have to be adopted accordingly by the Premier League. One of the worst things about financial controls is if you don’t follow or comply with it.”