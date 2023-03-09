Martial Has Never Enjoyed His Time At MUFC – Paul Parker

Manchester United striker, Anthony Martial should leave the club, Paul Parker has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not believe the fans will ever see Martial playing for Man United again, and he is not sure Ten Hag will be bothered because the striker doesn’t even fit into his style of play.

Parker added that Martial has never enjoyed his time at Man Utd, so he just has to move on.

His words, “I don’t think that we will ever see Martial playing for Man United again. I don’t think Erik ten Hag is that concerned about it because Martial doesn’t fit into his way of playing,”

“Also, he doesn’t deserve to play again for Man Utd. He hasn’t taken his chances and he is showing no consistency at all.”

“He has never enjoyed his time at Man Utd and now he has to move on,”

“If you look at the way ten Hag has been with certain players… Look at [Jesse] Lingard, look at [Paul] Pogba, look at Ronaldo, Martial is going to go. He’s not the player he once was. Erik ten Hag wants players that he hasn’t got to ask to work hard.”