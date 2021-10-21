Mastercard Foundation plans to empower 200,000 youths

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan Atlantic University has publicly established its partnership with Mastercard Foundation to create job opportunities for 200,000 Nigerians within five years.

The organisations disclosed that the programme, which is aimed at providing training and capacity building schemes for Nigerian youths in Lagos, Kaduna and Kano States between the ages of 18 and 35 years, would also offer support for business development service providers who help “the beneficiaries to have access to the market by helping them understand how to package their product, as well as help them unleash their full potential.”

Speaking at a media briefing recently in Lagos, the Director, Enterprise Development Centre, Pan Atlantic University, Peter Bamkole, stated that the programme took participants through a three-month training period that enabled them to learn how they can establish and develop a successful enterprise and become employers of labour