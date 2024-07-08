Mbappe’s Best Is Yet To Come In Germany – Deschamps

France manager, Didier Deschamps has come out to say that Kylian Mbappe’s best is yet to come at Euro 2024. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everything was done with the medical team to ensure Mbappe remained in the tournament after his serious nose injury, so he would turn up for the nation eventually.

Deschamps added that even when Kylian is not 100%, opponents still adapt to his fear factor.

His words, “Don’t you think he has already made enough history, with what he has done so far? He wants to make even more history.

We did everything we could with him, with the medical staff, to get him to be here. During the preparation, he had a little back problem, too, but Kylian is here.

Even if he’s not 100%, I know very well that for the opponent, knowing he’s playing makes them think and forces them to adapt.”

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.