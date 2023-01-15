Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Traded Words Over A Dress – Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was left sobbing on the floor after a very humiliating text exchange with Kate Middleton days ahead of Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry has reportedly written in his memoir. Reports recently revealed that the spat began when Middleton complained that the dress for her daughter Princess Charlotte was too big, too long, too baggy, according to texts Harry reportedly quotes in “Spare.”

Markle replied to say the tailor had been waiting to do alterations at Kensington Palace and asked, “Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?”

Middleton initially insisted that all the dresses be resewn, but she eventually came around, even if that was after the exchange left Markle sobbing on the floor, Harry reportedly wrote.

Harry said, “I hate to bring it up because it’s so petty, but it’s the bridesmaid dresses.”

WOW.