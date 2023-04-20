Men Who Demand Respect From A Woman Should Stop Acting Like A Dog – Ivy Ifeoma

Popular model, Ivy Ifeoma has come out to tackle her lover, Paul Okoye after he said that all that matters to a man is respect, and not love. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

Paul wrote, “For Men… Sometimes it’s not all about love. RESPECT… is all that matters!!!”

Reacting, she wrote, “Men don’t need love, all they need is respect.” These are two different things, bro. If that’s all you need, what’s the difference between your partner and any random person, ’cause anyone can respect you… But there’s respect in love too.”

“And those men that keep demanding respect up and down like their lives depend on it, hope you know it’s earned? Stop acting like a dog and treat others with respect too.”

