Mercy Chinwo Has Made Church Worship Expensive – Rev. Fr. Oluoma

Popular clergyman, Rev. Fr. Oluoma has come out to say that churches have turned worship into entertainment. He recently revealed this during a recent sermon in his church, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the way gospel singers now charge millions just to lead a 10-minute worship service in churches is apalling, and that reality has made religious worship expensive.

Oluomo added that it is one of the tragedies that has been introduced in the church and it must stop.

His words, “We have made religious worship expensive. If I have to bring Mercy Chinwo here to sing, how much will I have to pay? How much do you think she will charge? 10 million naira. Then I will have to collect the money from church members to pay her.”

“These are the tragedies we have brought into the church. An artist will come to the church to minister for 10 million or 5 million, and that’s too much. I’m not against paying her; you must pay her because you invited her.”