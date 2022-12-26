Messi Is Proof That Old Legs Can Still Perform At The Highest Level – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to hail Lionel Messi as the greatest player of his lifetime. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very happy to see Argentina winning the World Cup with Messi at the heart of the triumph because he is the greatest footballer he has ever watched.

Klopp added that the way Messi plays football at this age should tell footballers that old legs can still perform at the highest level.

His words, “Argentina deserved it and when you saw the team and the country celebrating, then it probably hit the right country in difficult times. I am really happy for them, they waited for a long time.”

“The greatest footballer in my lifetime, Lionel Messi, the way he plays football in this age should give us all a hint at how long footballers can perform at the top level. We shouldn’t close the books too early. It was a joy to watch him.”