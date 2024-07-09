Missing Hyena from Jos Wildlife Park Found and Returned to Cage

The missing hyena from Jos Wildlife Park has been found alive and safely returned to its cage.

The Plateau State Tourism Corporation (PSTC) had previously alerted the public on Monday about the animal’s disappearance from the park.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, PSTC management, led by Chuwang Pwajok, announced the successful recovery of the hyena.

“The animal was discovered after a relentless search and immediately tranquilized and captured,” Pwajok said.

The statement further read, “The Management of Plateau State Tourism Corporation would like to inform the general public that after relentless search and rescue efforts, the missing hyena has finally been found, tranquilized, captured, and safely returned to its enclosure.

“We deeply appreciate the general public for remaining calm and cooperative. This greatly assisted in the search and rescue of the animal. Thank you.”