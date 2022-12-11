Morocco Has Made Africa Proud – Coach

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui has come out to say that not conceding against some of the world’s biggest teams is not a fluke. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Morocco is definitely the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup because the nation has the team that everyone loves the most in Qatar after their recent resolute displays at the global stage.

Walid added that Morocco has surely made Africa proud by reaching the semis and it still feels like a dream.

His words, “We are the Rocky Balboa of this World Cup.”

“We are the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing the world you can succeed even if you don’t have as much talent and money. It is no miracle.”

“Many of you will say it is, especially in Europe, but we have beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal without conceding.”

“We have made our people proud and our continent and so many people around, when you watch Rocky you want to support Rocky Balboa.”

“Pinch me, I’m dreaming. Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us.”