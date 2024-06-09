MOSOP Congress rejects Geoplex and lay Conditions for Resumption of Oil Production in Ogoni

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People has reiterated its stands in strong terms on the conditions that can lead to the drilling of oil in Ogoni land.

MOSOP made the position known during its congress and rally which was held over the weekend at the Gokana Central Field in Bera, Ogoni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, wherein the President, Mr Fegalo Nsuke noted during his oral speech that the Ogoni Bill of Rights mandates MOSOP to make “representations on behalf of the Ogoni people as long as injustices continue.

The injustices which led to the struggle according to Mr. Fegalo include; the absence of basic amenities – no roads, no water, no housing, and no hospitals among others has continued to elude the people.

Mr. Fegalo averred in strong words, “We will not accept any option that does not consider the position of MOSOP on Ogoni oil, given the inputs it has made during the struggle that chased Shell out of Ogoni land.

While maintaining its position that Ogoni Development Authority should be “operationalized”, which means that 20 per cent of the resources that come out of Ogoni should be committed to Ogoni development, adding that the “commitment “will go into a trust fund that will be managed by a third-party asset management firm that will give report regularly to the people via online on how the money is put to use.

According to the MOSOP President, “We want Ogoni Development Authority to be operationalized, and in the interest of Ogoni in that trust, any company that is coming to drill oil in Ogoni, that “trust” must take equity in that company.”

Mr Fegalo explained further that the third-party asset management firm “will map the entire Ogoni Land and design development, so we know where there will be the electricity generating plant, sewage management, road networks, hospitals, schools, factories and companies that will create jobs.”

Speaking also during the rally Mr. Theophilus Mbaga said Ogoni will continue to exist, not minding the struggles and odds, and urged all the Ogonis both at home and outside the country not to relent in their demands and struggle for better and prosperous Ogoni land.

The congress and rally were graced by traditional rulers, women groups, and the youths among others.