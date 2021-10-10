Mourinho Is A Great Motivator – Wanyama

Ex Kenya midfielder, Victor Wanyama has come out to hail Jose Mourinho as a manager. He recently revealed that the Portuguese coach is a very honest man and a great motivator.

According to him, anytime Jose had something to say, he always said it to your face, and that made him very easy to work with.

Wanyama added that Koeman is also a coach he’ll never forget because he always focused on individual player development.

“[Jose] Mourinho is a good motivator, honest, and hated to lose matches. When he had something to say, he would do it on your face. Poch is a good manager, outside football he advises you and he loves it when you work hard and play football the way he wants.

“He has top management skills and all-around he is an amazing coach. Koeman is also a great coach, he is similar to Poch, he is keen on small details and he focuses on individual player development.”

“When I joined the Premier League, I had to drop it, I had to become my team’s fan first, so when playing against Manchester United, I was fully focused on my club.”

“I even scored once against them while playing for Spurs. But when United are playing and I am not engaged, I definitely watch them as I am still a fan because I am now playing in another league.”