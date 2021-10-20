    Login
    MUFC Cannot Underestimate Atalanta – Amad Diallo

    Sports

    Manchester United forward, Amad Diallo has come out to say that the club shouldn’t make a mistake vs Atalanta in the UCL. He recently revealed that his old Italian club must never be underestimated ahead of the clash.

    According to him, underestimating Atalanta will be a huge error because they have a great coach, a great team and lots of amazing supporters in their stadium.

    Amad added that Atalanta always press high and never allow their opponents play football, therefore it’ll be a tough game.

    His words, “First of all, we must not underestimate Atalanta.”

    “If you underestimate Atalanta, you are making a huge mistake. They have got a great coach, a great team and they have got good fans. They press high, they don’t let you play and they put you in difficulty.”

    “The wingers, [Robin] Gosens and [Ruslan] Malinovsky, are strengths of theirs, they will give you a difficult game. Even when they don’t have the ball, they will run a lot, especially those two. If you lose the ball, then you’re in trouble because they run so much and they’ll get it.”

    On Gasperini, “Against Udinese [for my debut] in Serie A, that was a big one. He’s a fantastic person. He’s been fundamental for my growth and I really thank him a lot for all the years I was with him.”

    “I am still in touch with some of my team-mates and I can’t wait to see them. I think it will be a very, very good day.”

