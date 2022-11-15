MUFC Coaches Will Respond To Ronaldo, Not Me – Rangnick

Ex-Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo saying he had never heard of him when he joined the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has no business responding to such takes anymore because he is no longer coach of Manchester United football club.

Rangnick added that he is currently the boss of Austria’s national team, so he’ll focus on that.

His words, “I’m the team boss of Austria’s national team, it’s not my job to judge that. (It’s) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists.”