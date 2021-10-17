MUFC Needs Players With KDB, Mane And Bernardo Silva’s Work Ethic – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer has a Ronaldo-Cavani problem he needs to fix. He recently revealed that the Norwegian currently has a real selection dilemma on his hands as regards both players.

According to him, Ole already knows that he has to put all his world-class players into a unit when out of possession, however, his current players’ strengths aren’t out of possession.

Neville added that if MUFC had players with the work ethic of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sadio Mane, results would Improve.

His words, “They’ve got this real conundrum with Pogba and Fernandes, they’ve got this real conundrum with Ronaldo and Cavani, another conundrum with Greenwood, Rashford and Sancho,”

“You put all these teams into a unit when out of possession, and those players’ strengths aren’t out of possession.”

“The great players are able to do it in both ways, but they’re biased towards the attacking side of the game. What Manchester United’s star players need is to have the work ethic of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Sadio Mane. World-class players who work like absolute dogs every game. I don’t see that among United’s most talented players.”

“The pressure will build on the manager and the pressure will build on the players,”

“They won’t do anything with the manager. Ultimately, I think the club are stable in this respect in what’s happened in the last 10 years. I think they recognise that they are going to go through these moments.”

“They are integrating [Raphael] Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo and I feel they’ll see it through but there is massive pressure. It’s not coming. It’s here. It was there before the international break and it’s not going to go away. It should be there. It’s Manchester United. They’ve spent a fortune and they’ve got some of the best players in the world.”