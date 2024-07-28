MUFC Were The Better Team Vs Arsenal – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that he was pleased despite the defeat vs Arsenal in their preseason friendly. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the match was at a very good level for the third week of pre-season, and he believed MUFC were the better team on the day despite the loss.

Erik added that he remains positive about the injuries to Yoro and Hojlund, and there will be more news soon.

His words, “I think [the game] was a very good level for the third week of pre-season, from both sides, but in the first half I thought we were the better team. We scored a very good goal, a very good ball in behind from [Marcus] Rashford and then [Rasmus] Hojlund with a very good move and a finish, I was very pleased. We also created some more good chances and we then conceded the goal which was offside.

It is important, as we know with all the cup competitions we are in. Penalties can be important, I think Andre [Onana] made two good saves, so it is therefore important to always have a goalkeeper who is good in penalty shootouts. He proved it once again and I think the penalties, except one, they were all good.”

On Yoro and Hojlund leaving injured, “Of course, it is too short [to know about their injuries] and we have to wait over 24 hours, then we will hopefully know more. We were careful especially with Leny [Yoro] as he only did 50 per cent of the [training] sessions. He has to come up but let’s be positive and see what comes out.”

