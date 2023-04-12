MUFC’s Sale Process Should Be Transparent – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to blast club owners, the Glazer family, after reports of a third round of bidding for the club being called. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Glazers are carrying out the takeover process in a very shady manner, and it is clear that they need to exit Manchester United by the end of May to allow new owners prepare for the summer transfer window.

Gary added that a football club sale should be transparent, and he hopes future regulation can fix that.

His words, “They’re making it up as they go along! Shoddy way to run a sale process,”

“They need to get out by the end of May to allow the new owner a fighting chance to impact the next transfer window and get moving! Taking it to a third round is just classless. The market has obviously not given them the answer they want! It’s like they’ve made a pact to each other that they won’t go for less than £1billion for each family member (five of them). If they stay in after all this it will be toxic!”

“A football club sale should be transparent. I’d hope with regulation this can be dealt with.”