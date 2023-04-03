My Family Will Keep Thanking God Despite Recent Loss – Linc Edochie

Linc Edochie, one of the older brothers of actor Yul Edochie, has come out to react to the untimely death of Kambilichukwu, the 16-year-old son of his brother, Yul. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only thank everyone for the encouragement to his family since the tragic incident, and even if the past couple of days have been very traumatizing, the Edochie family will emerge stronger as evil has an expiry date.

His words, “The last couple of days has been completely traumatising. I am not going to lie but the Bible says in all things, Give thanks to God. I know it is difficult practising this because as human beings it is not easy but still the bible doesn’t lie. I pray that we are going to emerge stronger from this but I also know that evil has an expiry date. May God bless each and everyone of you.”

