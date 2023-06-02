My Last Relationship Was An Abusive One – Moet Abebe

Popular media personality, Moet Abebe has come out to open up about her failed engagement. She recently revealed this during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she could have been married by now if things had worked out between her and her ex-fiancé, but she decided to end the relationship because it was abusive.

Moet added that she simply realized she deserved better for herself and didn’t want to continue in a violent relationship.

Her words, “I could have been a married woman right now. I was engaged, but it didn’t work out. Also, it was a violent relationship. And I realized that is not what I want for myself.”

“I was in a violent relationship for about two and a half years. It wasn’t even a thing that someone would have to come and drag me [out of the relationship]; I need to sort of realize that this cannot be you loving yourself. Your being here means that you don’t want the best for yourself. And that was how I left the relationship.”

