My Memories With The Croatian National Team Will Remain In My Heart Forever – Lovren

Lyon defender, Dejan Lovren has come out to announce his retirement from the Croatia national team. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the time has come for him to say his final goodbye to the Croatian national team because he has already written a brilliant story with the team in the past 5 years.

Lovren added that his achievements with the national team still feel like a dream to him, and the memories will remain in his heart forever.

His words, “The time has come for me to say my final goodbye to the Croatian national team,”

“As a child, I dreamt of playing at major tournaments and getting to put on that red-and-white shirt. I put on the Croatian checkers for the first time when I was nine years old and I will never forget that special feeling – like putting on Superman’s cape. I felt powerful, confident, and fearless, just like my favourite superhero.”

“The most beautiful chapters of my national team story were the ones that we wrote during the past five years. This is, if I’m being honest, still a complete dream to me. So many emotions went through me, especially in 2018 and 2022, and I find it difficult to put these experiences into words. These memories will remain in my heart forever. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”