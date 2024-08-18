My Mother Didn’t Want Me To Win Big Brother Africa Season 8 – Beverly Osu

Ex-Big Brother Africa housemate, Beverly Osu has come out to say that she is now glad to have not won the show in 2013. She recently had her say during a recent interview with HIPTV, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, not winning the show back then is a blessing in disguise, and her mum did not even want to her to win because she was scared the cash prize would lead her astray.

Beverly added that God’s timing is the best, and she has definitely made more money with her career than the cash prize since 2013.

Her words, “I’m happy I didn’t win now because there was nothing I was going to do then that was going to make me win. If the fans were praying for me to win, the woman who birthed me was praying to God that ‘If this child is going to win this money and go astray, because she has gone astray before,. If she is going to win this money and go astray, God please don’t give it to her.

God’s timing is the best and we are happy that now we have made more than that money. If I had the money then, I probably would not have known what to do with it then. I didn’t have the experience to make it impactful in my life so yeah, so far I’m winning in life no.”

WOW.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. In a twist to the game, two new contestants were introduced on Day 23, much to the excitement of the remaining housemates.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.