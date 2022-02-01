My Mother Was A Gem Of Inestimable Value – Ben Murray Bruce

Popular celebrity, Senator Ben Murray Bruce has lost his mother. He recently revealed this via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, life is indeed like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone, but he feels blessed to have been able to give his mum his presence while she was alive.

Ben added that his mother was a gem of inestimable value, and she was his support system.

His words, ”Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4:40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone.”

“My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything.”

“On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours.”

