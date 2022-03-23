    Login
    My Mum Is My First Love – Ebuka Obi Uchendu

    Popular media personality, Ebuka has come out to celebrate his mother on her birthday. He recently shared stunning pictures on his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    According to him, his mum is his first love and he’ll cherish her for the rest of his life.

    See what he shared,

