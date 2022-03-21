My Players Are Lacking Confidence – Lampard

Everton manager, Frank Lampard has come out to challenge his players amid their fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he only wants to know if the players earning their pay from Everton football club have the bollocks to fight for the badge.

Lampard added that his players are clearly lacking confidence on the pitch, and that can only lead to defeats.

His words, “There’s only so much you can keep trying to butter someone up to give them confidence. There’s a balance of confidence and playing at the cut-throat end of football here.”

“This was a quarter-final to get to Wembley and you need the confidence to play. Have you got the b*llocks to play?”

“Because we didn’t play that badly and Palace didn’t play that well and we lost 4-0 because of a lack of confidence.”

“It wasn’t tactics — the tactics showed in the first 20 minutes because Palace couldn’t get out of their half. When you do things right within that structure then you will be all right, but if you can’t be clinical in front of goal then you won’t score goals or feel like you can score goals.”

“If you allow people to stroll into your box and finish with ease, they will finish with ease. So it’s basics.”